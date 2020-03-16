Exclusive! “Even after tasting success, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are passionate about their work” - RRR actress Ishwara Arya on her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Ishwara Arya spoke about her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan and on the USP of the movie

MUMBAI: Actress Ishwara Arya who has been contributing through short movies and television commercials is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Ishwara Arya spoke about her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan and also revealed the high points and the USP of the movie

Ishwara Arya on the high points and the USP of the movie

The trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing responses from the fans. Ishwara Arya says that it will be the concept of Patriotism, which will be loved by the fans. The movie is based on freedom fighters and every Indian will be proud of this movie.

Ishwara Arya on her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan

Ishwara Arya says that it is very cheering and motivating to work with such an amazing bunch of talented people. She further adds that after tasting success every actor present on the set was so passionate about their work and always looked forward to doing better. As a newcomer, it was indeed a great learning experience for her.

Shooting Ram Charan's intro was the scariest part: Rajamouli on 'RRR'

Ishwara Arya on types of characters she looks forward to doing

As we all know the actress will be making her debut with the movie RRR and she says that she is looking forward to doing different types of characters and does not want to restrict or limit her talent by performing similar characters. Pointing out specifically, the actress revealed she would definitely love to do what Kareena Kapoor did in the movie Jab We Met and something like what Alia Bhatt did in the movie Raazi.

What are your views on the actress Ishwara Arya do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OMG! Check out the massive fees charged by the cast of Bachchhan Paandey      

Latest Video