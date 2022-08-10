It's a wrap for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’! The film is all set to release on 29th June 2023

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 00:35
MUMBAI:With every coming day the excitement among the audience to watch Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is constantly rising. Having seen its intriguing teaser, the audience is fully drenched in the fever of this upcoming romantic musical love saga. Now, to give fire to the rising excitement of the audience, here comes a piece of good news that the film wrapped its final schedule earlier this morning with the entire team. 

The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma. As finally, the film has wrapped its final schedule, we can't wait to see this pure love story in the theaters on 29th June 2023.

Moreover, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed the eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film. 

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

