12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how

12th Fail

MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has not only been unstoppable at the box office but is now making waves in the world of education. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey, has not just won the hearts of moviegoers but has also found its way into the curriculum of a school in Mumbai during the Diwali break.

12th Fail has been a sensation in the world of Indian cinema, with audiences across the nation falling in love with its heart touching storyline and entertaining performances, eventually accumulating 24.16 Cr at box office, which is clearly a big score for a mid size film. The film's success at the box office is a testament to its popularity, with both critics and viewers praising it for the message it conveys.

Recently, a school in Mumbai decided to include watching the film mandatory it as a part of their Diwali break homework. Taking to social media, makers share "A heartfelt thank you to Ryan International School Kandivali, Mumbai, for embracing the spirit of #RESTART with #12thFail!
HAPPY DIWALI"

 

The move to include 12th Fail as part of the school's Diwali break homework has been met with enthusiasm by both students and parents.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi. All set to release in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow.

