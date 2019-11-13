News

15 years of the movie that made Priyanka Chopra the actress that she is

13 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today, and her journey to stardom is commendable. The actress, who won the Miss World 2000 title at the age of 18,  has come a long way from ruling Bollywood and giving massive hits. There is no doubt that she is one of the best actresses we have, and she had made us proud by making her presence felt in the West.

The movie that got PC recognized was Abbas Musstan’s Aitraaz, where the actress played a negative role, and she nailed the character. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

Today, the movie completes 15 years since its release, and we are sure as much it will make the the actors nostalgic.

The movie was a huge commercial success, and Priyanka also became very popular after it. The actress in many of her interviews said that Aitraaz is one of her special movies as that was the turning point in her career. 

