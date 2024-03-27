2 days to go for the madness to unfold on-screen with 'Crew'! The makers unveiled a hilarious dialogue promo from the film

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Crew

MUMBAI : The excitement among the audiences to watch the comedy heist 'Crew' continues to soar. The film is carrying an all-time high buzz among the audiences, and following the blockbuster response to the trailer and the songs, they are eagerly waiting to see the fun and the madness on-screen.

To pique the anticipation to the sky high, a hilarious dialogue promo from 'Crew' has been released, giving the audiences the vibes of a massy and classy entertainer attached to it.

Sharing the Dialogue promo, the makers of the film captioned, "Passengers apni seatbelt p̶e̶h̶e̶n̶ khol le... Because nothing can save you from this wild ride!
TWO DAYS TO GO!
Book your tickets now, link in bio.

#CrewInCinemasOnMarch29"

With only two days left for the grand release of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew', the excitement is building among the masses. The nationwide advance booking for the film now open, the masses can now book the tickets in advance to watch this fun-filled laughter ride.

"Crew" Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.


 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

crew Tabu Kareena Kapoor Khan Kriti Sanon Rajesh A. Krishnan Anil Kapoor  tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
MUMBAI : Talented actor Saqib Saleem never fails to brighten our feeds with his trendy outfits. The actor, who keeps...
2 days to go for the madness to unfold on-screen with 'Crew'! The makers unveiled a hilarious dialogue promo from the film
MUMBAI : The excitement among the audiences to watch the comedy heist 'Crew' continues to soar. The film is carrying an...
Aamir Ali's Thrilling Performance in 'Lootere' Is Creating A Buzz - Actor opens up about prep, says, “I don’t look like myself”
MUMBAI : Aamir Ali, renowned for his versatile portrayals on screen, is back to captivate audiences once again with his...
Want to learn amazing fight choreography: Raashii Khanna on wanting to do more action films post Yodha
MUMBAI : oung pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently delivered an intriguing performance in the Sidharth Malhotra...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Family finds Rohit and Mauli tangled with a cloth
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
World Theater Day: Let's Revisit B-town Celebs who started their journey on stage
MUMBAI : On World Theatre Day, we celebrate the art form that serves as the cornerstone of performance, storytelling,...
Recent Stories
Saqib Saleem
Neons to coppers: Here’s how Saqib Saleem is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crew
Crew: Here are things we can expect from Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu starrer
Tabu, Kareena
"Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti Received Specialized training from former Air Hostesses," says Crew's writer duo, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra
crew
The Excitement for Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' peaks, Opens its Advance Booking on Popular Demand Today!
Kareena
Crew actress Kareena Kapoor Khan drops some BTS that is raising the excitement bar
Rahil Gilani
Benjamin Gilani's son Rahil Gilani all set to entertain as Tabu's brother in Crew
Sridevi
Sridevi and Divya Bharti’s mysterious connection from THIS Anil Kapoor movie will leave you speechless