20 years of Hey Ram: THIS is what SRK got as a payment for his extended cameo in the Kamal Haasan starrer

MUMBAI: Megastar Kamal Haasan’s iconic film, ‘Hey Ram’ has completed 20 glorious years today. Kamal Haasan received praise for not only acting in the film, but also writing and directing it.

Apart from Kamal Haasan’s brilliant performance, what the film is remembered for is also Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo. SRK played Amjad Ali Khan, a friend of Kamal Haasan’s character ‘Saket Ram’.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh did not charge even a penny for the role. Instead of remuneration, the superstar got a wristwatch as a payment for ‘Hey Ram’ from Kamal Haasan.

We got our hands on a video that has been doing the rounds on the social media. In the video, Kamal Haasan can be seen talking about Shah Rukh and how he didn't charge anything for doing the role.

Kamal Haasan reportedly said that nobody will believe that Shah Rukh Khan didn't charge anything for the role. He feels people will think it is a story.

The megastar added that many told him that Shah Rukh is a businessman, he is commercial-minded. However, he stated that SRK knew the budget of ‘Hey Ram’ and just wanted to be a part of it.

Elaborating further, he said that Shah Rukh actually did it when the budget ran over; he didn't even ask for remuneration. He did it the movie for a wristwatch. ‘Hey Ram’ was reportedly released in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Interestingly, SRK has acquired the remake rights of the 2000-released film.

Speaking about the same earlier, Kamal Haasan told that he is glad that he got the Hindi rights of ‘Hey Ram’ from Bharat Shah. According to the megastar, SRK should have some memory of the film as he gave his friendship and service for it.