2020 will show Siddhant Chaturvedi’s versatility, here’s how!

MUMBAI: It’s the year of versatility for Siddhant Chaturvedi! The actor has a variety of projects lined up for 2020.

Siddhant will be seen playing a characters that are different from each other, starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next.

Siddhant made a remarkable debut in 2019 with Gully Boy. His character Mc Sher is one of the most loved characters and the actor received a lot of love and praises for delivering a stellar performance.

Siddhant also received a lot of critical acclaim and a variety of awards for his performance, with the most recent ones being the Filmfare award and the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next.