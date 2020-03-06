News

2020 will show Siddhant Chaturvedi’s versatility, here’s how!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: It’s the year of versatility for Siddhant Chaturvedi! The actor has a variety of projects lined up for 2020.

Siddhant will be seen playing a characters that are different from each other, starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next.

Siddhant made a remarkable debut in 2019 with Gully Boy. His character Mc Sher is one of the most loved characters and the actor received a lot of love and praises for delivering a stellar performance.

Siddhant also received a lot of critical acclaim and a variety of awards for his performance, with the most recent ones being the Filmfare award and the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s next.

Tags Siddhant Chaturvedi Bunty Aur Babli 2 Shakun Batra Gully Boy Dadasaheb Phalke Award Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Cast of Ramayan reunite on The Kapil Sharma Show

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mamta Sharma. Shaan, Sameeksha Sud, Bhavin...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here