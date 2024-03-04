5 Bollywood actors all set to enthrall audiences with their debut performances

Bollywood actors

MUMBAI: 2024 seems to be the year full of fresh and interesting debut performances for the audiences to watch out for. A bunch of fresh faces on the big screen is what you can expect from the B- Town this year and here's an interesting list of actors we are excited to watch.

Ibrahim Ali Khan 

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Sarzameen. The film stars Kajol Devgn in a significant role and is directed by Kayoze Irani.

Shanaya Kapoor 

The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in her debut film 'Vrushabha' opposite Mohanlal. This also marks her Pan India debut and well we are eagerly waiting for the movie to arrive in theatres.

Shivjyoti Rajput 

The graceful Shivjyoti Rajput will be making ger big screen debut opposite Sonu Sood in the much awaited gruesome drama Fateh. Shivjyoti also plays the powerful character of Saira Rasheed in JNU.

Rasha Thadani 

Raveena Tandon 's daughter Rasha Thadani is making her Bollywood debut with director Abhishek Kapoor 's next and the actor also has Ram Charan 's RC16  in pipeline.

Junaid Khan 

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is making his bollywood debut with Yash Raj 's 'Maharaj' 

It is going to be interesting to watch these talented bunch of debutants take over the screen and deliver an impressive performance.

