5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:05
movie_image: 
Janhvi Janhvi

MUMBAI: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style 

When it comes to making a glamorous statement, Bollywood divas know just how to turn heads. From shimmering gowns to daring cutouts, these leading ladies have elevated the high slit trend to new heights. Here's a roundup of five Bollywood beauties who absolutely aced the high slit game:

Janhvi Kapoor: Dazzling in a golden rhinestone gown, Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her off-shoulder ensemble featuring a daring high slit, exuding elegance and allure effortlessly.

Saiee M Manjrekar: Radiating glamour in a ravishing red gown, Saiee M Manjrekar stunned audiences with her asymmetrical drape and a high slit, adding that extra oomph to her already captivating look.

Nora Fatehi: Commanding attention in a sensual black gown, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in cutout gown with slit. 

Kriti Sanon: Making a statement in a corset gown, Kriti Sanon turned heads with her high slit and large ruffles adorning the slit border, infusing a touch of drama and sophistication to her ensemble.


Kiara Advani: Channeling edgy vibes in a cutout blue gown, Kiara Advani exuded confidence with a slit and a chic cape, striking the perfect balance between contemporary fashion and timeless elegance.
 

 

Janhvi Kapoor Saiee M Manjrekar Nora Fatehi Kriti Sanon Kiara Advani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 16:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar SPOILER: PLANNING! Mauli tries to gather evidence against Manas
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception
MUMBAI : Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the part of Goddess Parvati is married to a...
Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!
MUMBAI:Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different...
Pranati Rai Prakash makes our head turns with this super hot photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been winning the heart ofcdans over the time with her acting contribution and...
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
MUMBAI : Actress Raashi Khanna has been getting lot of love and winning more and more hearts of fans with her acting...
Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried
MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge  is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have...
Recent Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Sanya
Sanya Malhotra shares sneak-peek of her Thailand vacation
Vedang
Vedang Raina Talks About Landing Reggie Mantle Role in The Archie's Debut - Casting Twist
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Here comes the teaser of the upbeat groovy track! The first song 'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! All set to release tomorrow!
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone heads Muscat to shoot for her next film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva
raashii khanna
The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in this new photo shoot