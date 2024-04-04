MUMBAI: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style

When it comes to making a glamorous statement, Bollywood divas know just how to turn heads. From shimmering gowns to daring cutouts, these leading ladies have elevated the high slit trend to new heights. Here's a roundup of five Bollywood beauties who absolutely aced the high slit game:

Janhvi Kapoor: Dazzling in a golden rhinestone gown, Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her off-shoulder ensemble featuring a daring high slit, exuding elegance and allure effortlessly.

Saiee M Manjrekar: Radiating glamour in a ravishing red gown, Saiee M Manjrekar stunned audiences with her asymmetrical drape and a high slit, adding that extra oomph to her already captivating look.

Nora Fatehi: Commanding attention in a sensual black gown, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in cutout gown with slit.

Kriti Sanon: Making a statement in a corset gown, Kriti Sanon turned heads with her high slit and large ruffles adorning the slit border, infusing a touch of drama and sophistication to her ensemble.



Kiara Advani: Channeling edgy vibes in a cutout blue gown, Kiara Advani exuded confidence with a slit and a chic cape, striking the perfect balance between contemporary fashion and timeless elegance.

