5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 18:21
movie_image: 
Arjun

MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood, the true mark of an actor's versatility lies in their ability to seamlessly transition from hero to villain. Here's a nod to five dynamic stars who have aced the role of antagonists on the big screen, leaving an indelible mark with their enigmatic portrayals.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal made a splash in the South with his debut in "Bhagavanth Kesari," winning hearts as the antagonist. His recent portrayal as the menancing Dev in Crakk is making him one of the most loved antagonists of the year. 

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, known for his heroic roles, has also donned the antagonist's hat with finesse. From memorable performances in various movies, including Blue,Ajnabee, and Khiladi 420 he proves that he can command the screen whether as a hero or a villain.

Ranveer Singh

In "Padmavat," Ranveer Singh showcased his versatility by portraying the menacing antagonist, leaving a lasting impression with his intense and captivating performance.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's recent blockbuster, "Animal," saw him in a unique, no-dialogue antagonist role, revealing Bobby 2.0 – an enigmatic and daring portrayal that won hearts and added a new dimension to his acting prowess.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, stepped into the antagonist role with finesse in "Don" and "Raees," proving that even the heroes we love can masterfully embrace their dark side.
 

Arjun Rampal Bhagavanth Kesari Akshay Kumar Blue Ajnabee Khiladi 420 Ranveer Singh Padmavat Bobby Deol Animal Bobby 2.0 Shah Rukh Khan Don Raees TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 18:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi at odds because of Surekha
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
‘Humari Baat Hee Alag Hai' Bhagya Lakshmi's #RishMi show us why they are so loved
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well...
Shivangi Joshi turns heads with her a luxurious bag worth THIS whopping price
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most fashionable actresses on television and never fails to win over her fans...
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood, the true mark of an actor's versatility lies in their ability to seamlessly...
Baghin: ‘Such opportunities are offered to A-lister movie stars, doing this show is a blessing in disguise’, says Ansh Bagri - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by...
Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film
MUMBAI :Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film "Black" stands as a testament to his directorial prowess and storytelling...
Recent Stories
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film
Sridevi death anniversary
Sridevi death anniversary Have a look at the unseen family pictures of the late actress
Anant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities
Sidharth Malhotra
Yodha update: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna steal hearts with their heart-melting romance in this latest song
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor celebrates 35 years of his iconic film ‘Eeshwar’, shares pictures!
Crew
Crew Teaser OUT NOW! Buckle up for turbulence! Get ready for a wild ride with these three sassy flight attendants: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon