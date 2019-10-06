News

5 chartbusters from Jackky Bhagnani for all the party animals out there!

If you are one for parties and can’t seem to wait for the weekend, then Jackky Bhagnani’s songs will have you tapping your feet immediately. He has proved time and again that when you need to celebrate or raise a toast or just dance away your worries, he will give you the perfect track to groove to. Here is a list of five songs from his roster that will awaken the party animal within you.

Char Baj Gaye

This one needs no introduction, it has been the after party song for all youngsters. Jackky debuted in the party theme with this track and showed the world that he’s the king of party songs. Even many years later, the song enjoys great popularity.
link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cj1jnyy3Egw  

Boom Boom

An absolute rage at all night clubs, Boom Boom from Jackky’s film Ajab Gazabb Love took listeners by storm. Apart from being one of the popular tracks, Jackky’s six pack abs had viewers drooling and fitness enthusiasts in awe.
link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iI2IY4wvm8  

Kamariya

Navratri tunes are Bhagnani’s speciality and he proved his talent with Kamariya last year. Lively, filled with colour and spendour, Kamariya was the one of the most played tracks at all Navratri dos around the country. The song featured the beautiful Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0_m90T04uw  

Gangnam Style

Giving an Indian twist to PSY’s viral hit Gangnam Style, Jackky brought the song to India for his film Rangrezz. With unique steps and an Indian tadka, Jackky gave us one of the most popular tracks while making it desi style.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vwDeAo-o3w 

Choodiyan

His latest release this month, this one features him along with dancing sensation Dytto in a romantic banter during the Navratri festivities. The young couple’s chemistry is palpable and they set your screen on fire with their moves. An extremely peppy number that has got millions moving to his tune, Jackky has bowled it out of the park with Choodiyan!
Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMbiF6HifHQ

