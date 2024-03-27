5 Heartwarming Instances of Global Star Ram Charan That Prove He Is Father Goals*

MUMBAI: Ram Charan, who embraced fatherhood last year with the arrival of his little mega princess Klin Kaara, has since become the epitome of father goals. Let's celebrate his birthday by reminiscing about his best moments of fatherhood:

First Beach Day:

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara, recently enjoyed their first beach day together. Upasana shared their family moments on Instagram, where Ram was spotted holding Klin Kaara as they enjoyed some sandy fun.

Daddy's Girl:

Upasana has often praised Ram Charan's hands-on approach to parenting in interviews, describing Klin as a total 'daddy's girl'. Her admiration for their bond melts hearts.

The First Glimpse:

Fans were enchanted when they caught the first glimpse of Klin Kaara in Ram Charan's arms as they exited Apollo Hospitals after her birth. It was a moment filled with pure joy and unwavering love from fans.

Solidifying Family Bond:

A heartwarming picture of the family holding hands solidifies their bond. It's a testament to their unity and love for each other.

Celebrating Every Festival Together:

Ram Charan and Klin Kaara are inseparable during festive occasions, with Klin always dressed for the occasion and happily cradled in her father's arms.d of entertainment.