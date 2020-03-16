5 Movies to Write an Evaluation Essay On

MUMBAI : There are so many useful movies to share with the class or the students' group when you want to win the audience's attention. And there is certainly a range of valuable pictures that can increase students' chances to impress their professors or tutors particularly. All you have to do is to decide what you wish to discuss - whether it is a historical pattern, a social movement, or a tendency in public health. Here is a short set of evaluation essay ideas to be written for all subjects.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

A fantastic movie with now-famous Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio in their younger years. Who could believe that these two starting actors with an exceptionally talented approach to their roles in this movie would manage to develop acting skills later even more? This is the best choice if the viewer needs to write a paper about the real struggles that ordinary citizens face surviving in the USA. Not all people are millionaires in this country, neither are they free enough to move to another city or simply leave their family as self-reliant grown-ups.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape is an original reflection on how difficult it can be to prioritize personal desires when you want to care about your loved ones in the first place. Even though the United States has a reputation as the dream country for young people, the financial dilemma is still a burden for thousands of families. This movie can also be helpful for research essays about mental health and physical health issues. Picking such a story would make any review sound intellectual and professional. It is a modern philosophical statement in cinematography.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a ground-breaking cinematographic attempt to speculate about scientists' ability to recreate genuine feelings in robotic products. Although the plot seems to question the technological options of the future, it directs viewers' attention to really important things like love, sincerity, loyalty, compassion, and kindness. How could a set of metal parts generate all of them? If people can purchase custom robots to express preferable emotions, why can they forget to treat and respect them as equals? Furthermore, this problem aligns with the customer's obligation to acknowledge that purchasing a sensitive, dependent, and feeble creature implies taking a severe responsibility for its safety and wellness.

The film with Jude Law also makes the audience question if robots have already become so advanced that they can have stronger feelings than some people. People are supposed to be wiser and more aware of the power of their hearts. It would be a shame if humanity became degrading in contrast to the progressing robotics sphere. As a result, despite illustrating a challenging destiny of a steel boy and other robots, A.I. Artificial Intelligence can enhance people's understanding of the necessity to protect morals. It is crucial to prevent the latter from falling apart under the pressure of technological innovations, which can become a proper theme for papers.

Alexander (2004)

Prior to the beginning of the war in Ukraine, heroism had started to become associated with something rather vanishing through time and yet legendary, seeming to be rare among the contemporary masses in comparison to past eras. Nonetheless, Alexander, thanks to the focus on one of the greatest rulers and war commanders in history, has the potential to inspire millions to exercise determination, bravery, and creativity nowadays. The metamorphosis of a twenty-year-old warrior turning into the most powerful person in the world makes you interested in writing your destiny worthily too, especially with starring celebrities like Angeline Jolie, Jared Leto, and Colin Farrell.

The movie teaches that it is impossible to buy success and respect until you deserve them. An individual can never reach the top of their achievements if they are not ready to fight for it. There are always essential steps that you have to do yourself. For example, while you can order assistance online from services like CustomWritings, an essay writing help company will never manage to experience and feel all the emotions by watching the film or reading the book instead of you. Thus, it is vital to know when to choose a service and when to complete the significant task individually.

The Help (2012)

Something of the perfect quality is guaranteed when you cast Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain to work together. The Help is a masterpiece that covers diverse characters and reveals different sides of human nature. This movie is worthy of consideration for the attempt to ruin stereotypes regarding normally accepted relationships. It depicts racism in its most comfortable era when living conditions became more technological breakthroughs and whites would still neglect their humane obligations to make blacks' lives easier. At the same time, despite being deep and insightful, the topic of the film is easy enough to comprehend for those who are learning English.

There are multiple ways to integrate The Help with the course materials when students have to write an essay from scratch. The college youth can also relate to Emma Stone's heroine, Skeeter, as long as she is a fresh Ole Miss graduate herself and demonstrates an unbiased and open-minded social position. It is essential to use the academic field to promote progressive values, although professors are always ready to appreciate such an attitude. Thanks to the combination of the meaningful historical setting and timeless priorities, The Help can fit the requirements of any analysis assignment.

The Martian (2015)

A diamond of science fiction with Matt Damon as the leading hero. The plot evolves around the expert in botany who applies the maximum of his knowledge to grow potatoes... on Mars. One of the most motivational movies which prove that trying to excel in your favorite sphere will pay off eventually. You never know when some talent or skill will save your or someone's life or change it drastically, opening unbelievable opportunities. The origin of the story is a unique example by itself too - initially, it has been simply published on the writer's website, and he could hardly expect it to cause such a resonance in the future.

This movie has already gathered numerous reviews thanks to its perfectionism in everything - cast, design, special effects, music, and other influential factors that let The Martian delight any audience type. It can encourage inexperienced writers to start publishing their works on the Internet in personalized blogs either. What is more, although the observed case refers to individualism more, it shows that companies have to care about their team members most of all too. A company cannot remain successful if it hopes that maintaining workers' well-being will always be unchallenging and cheap.