5 times Pankaj Kapur proved that he is a veteran!

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur is undeniably a powerhouse of talent. The actor’s debut in the Hindi film industry was in 1982 with the film named Aarohan. With over three decades of working in the entertainment industry be it films, theatre, or television, he left a mark with his performances and charm. Not only does he come with a vast experience of working in the industry, but the actorhas also won three National Awards for his finest performances that touched everyone’s hearts.Widely respected for his commitment towards good Indian cinema, the 68-year-old actor has time and again pleased the audience with his mind-blowing acting skills. Here are 5 times he proved that he is veteran and can ace any role.

1. LOST - Naanu [2023]

Headlined by national award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, LOSTis based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. The Yami Gautam Dhar starrer is a story of a bright young crime reporter in relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. Pankaj Kapur plays the grandfather in this film. The film is enlivened by the scenes between Vidhi and her Gita-quoting grandpa, played by Pankaj Kapur. The film is available on ZEE5.

2 DUS - Jambval [2005]

Pankaj Kapur played the villain - terrorist Jambwal in Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Dus and just like every other role, he earned much appreciation. As the notorious criminal, he was the main highlight of the multi starrer Dus. Even with this grey character in the film, he won hearts of the audience.

3.MAQBOOL -Jahangir Khan alias Abbaji [2003]

Shakespeare's Macbeth serves as the inspiration for this Vishal Bharadwaj-directed film, which is set in the Mumbai underworld. Pankaj Kapur played Jahangir Khan in the movie and went on to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Performance (Critics). He once again charmed the audience with another unique character of an underworld don.

4.OFFICE OFFICE – Mussadi Lal [2001]

Pankaj Kapur was blessed with yet another unforgettable character of Mussadi Lal in television’s timeless classic – Office Office. His character represented the common man suffering due to systemic corruption. The show gave the audience a reason to laugh while highlighting the problems of a common man. With a straight face, Kapur delivered superb performances episode after episode. The show is currently among the iconic shows that have made a comeback on television to fill the void left by the country's lockdown.

5.EK DOCTOR KI MAUT – Dr. Dipankar Roy [1990]

Starring Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, Ek Doctor Ki Maut released in 1990. The story is based on the life of Dr. Subhash Mukhopadhyay, who did not receive the recognition he deserved in the international medical community.He masterfully played the role of a disgruntled and impatient man whose main priority is vaccine research. Film critics praised Kapur's performance in the film, and he got the Special Jury Award at the 38th National Film Awards for it.



If you haven’t watched these films yet, catch it right now!