5 women-centric films that are a must watch this International Women’s day!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 10:31
movie_image: 
Women’s day

MUMBAI: As International Women’s Day approaches, what better way to honor the strength, resilience, and achievements of women than by indulging in captivating movies? Whether you’re seeking inspiration, thought-provoking narratives, or simply a delightful cinematic experience, we’ve curated a list of must-watch films that celebrate womanhood: 

English Vinglish

Starring the late legendary actress and the nation’s heartthrob, Sridevi, 'English Vinglish' is an impactful film that portrays the dynamic lifestyle of a housewife who wishes to explore her capabilities. The story focuses on the life of Sashi, who has dedicated her entire life to caring for her family and working as a caterer. She is constantly insecure about her inability to understand English and is often mocked by her family because of it. Following a close relative’s wedding, the situation calls for her to embark on an adventure to New York all by herself. She is fascinated by the people, and tries to learn a new language while making new friends and discovering where her true happiness lies.

Where To Watch: JioCinema

Mission Mangal 

‘Mission Mangal’ is an inspiring drama based on the lives of ISRO scientists, including Rakesh Dhawan and Tara Shinde, who played pivotal roles in India's first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, the film unfolds after a failed GSLV launch. Dhawan takes responsibility and, along with Shinde, leads a diverse team of scientists in overcoming technical and personal challenges. Battling budget constraints, the team's unwavering determination leads to the successful launch of Mangalyaan on November 5, 2013.

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Queen

Featuring bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut and Lisa Haydon, along with the talented Rajkummar Rao, ‘Queen’ narrates the story of Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi whose life takes an unexpected turn when her fiancé calls off their wedding just days before the ceremony because he considers her to be boring. Disappointed, Rani wants to find her independence and embarks on her pre-booked honeymoon trip to Paris and Amsterdam alone. In Paris, she befriends Vijayalakshmi, a free-spirited woman who introduces her to a world of new experiences.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Bebaak

'Bebaak' released on OTT as a part of the JioCinema Film Fest and features Sarah Hashmi, Sheeba Chadha, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Inspired by true events, 'Bebaak' is a thought-provoking drama film that follows Fatim Khalidi, an aspiring architecture student facing financial difficulties. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when her father seeks financial aid from a conservative Muslim Trust, where she is asked to adhere to conservative beliefs without expressing her own opinions. Despite initial challenges, Fatima finds her voice and confidence, leading to a powerful and inspiring moment of self-discovery. 

Where To Watch: JioCinema

NH10

NH10 is an action-thriller film starring Anushka Sharma and Darshan Kumar in lead roles. The story unfolds with a nerve-wracking plot as a couple's road trip takes a dark turn, leading them to witness an honor killing and later become entangled with the ruthless gang. Amidst the chaos, Meera's husband is murdered, propelling her on a relentless quest for vengeance. Along the way, she confronts betrayal and brutality, ultimately emerging triumphant over the gang responsible for her husband's death.

Where To Watch: JioCinema

