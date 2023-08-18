5 Years of 'Stree': Shraddha Kapoor reveals, "The moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe"

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is one of the most loved horror comedies of Bollywood! As the film clocks five years to it's release today, the actress reveals, how the film still continues to hold a special place in her heart. The 2018 hit horror comedy, is now also gearing up for a sequel, and fans can't keep calm.

Till date, fans call Shraddha, ‘Stree’, and the phrase, ‘Oo Stree Kal Aana’, has been repeatedly used in memes. With the film, Shraddha is one of the first actresses to headline a horror comedy franchise.

While talking about how Shraddha feels about the film completing 5 years, she said, "Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to it's release! The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember, the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh. To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK just nailed it. Super grateful for the immense love for it and the excitement the audiences have for Stree 2.”

After her last successful film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she will be next seen in the much anticipated film, Stree 2 and fans cannot wait!