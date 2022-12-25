5 years of 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Sajjad Delafrooz thought Salman praising him was fake news

MUMBAI: Actor Sajjad Delafrooz, who was recently seen in 'Freddy' and played the role of Abu Usman, the leader of the Iraqi terrorist group ISC in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the film. He recollected the time when Salman Khan - the film's lead lavished appreciation on him and he thought of it as fake news.

As Tiger Zinda Hai completes five years on Thursday, Sajjad thanked his audience for their support and love, as he said, "Playing Abu Usman in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has been a life-changing experience, and I couldn't be more grateful to the entire cast and staff that made this happen. I am the kind of actor who works without expectations, so everything appears rewarding to me."

Walking down the memory lane, he further mentioned, "The first time I read Salman Bhai's appreciation for me, I messaged my manager if it's fake news? Coming from Salman bhai was surprising and I was so overwhelmed. Salman Bhai's words have just inspired me to work even harder".

Recalling his experience working with Salman Khan, the actor went on to say, "I still remember my experience working on the sets with Bhai and Katrina Kaif, and how he even gave me a few fitness tips. I am now looking forward to portraying more such versatile characters".

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor also shared a video in which Salman Khan, and the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar praise his work and dedication. The actor captioned this post as, "5 Years of Tiger Zinda Hai... 5 Years of Those Beautiful words from Salman Bhai (sic)".

SOURCE: IANS