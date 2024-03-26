7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing

MUMBAI: Get ready for some fresh faces lighting up the silver screen! Here are 7 exciting new on-screen pairings that have us all buzzing with anticipation:

Don 3:  
Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s heartthrob and soon to be dad, opposite the ever-beautiful Kiara Advani takes on the iconic "Don" franchise in "Don 3." The sheer excitement of Ranveer working alongside the talented Kiara Advani is enough to get fans buzzing with excitement.

Sanki:
Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde take centre stage in this upcoming romantic drama. Ahan, following his award winning debut in "Tadap," joins forces with the fantastic Pooja Hegde. We don't know much about the plot yet, but what we do know is that Ahan has been going all out with his training sessions, regularly posting pump pictures on instagram!  With Ahan's growing popularity and Pooja's established presence, this one's definitely a love story to keep an eye on. "Sanki" promises to be a captivating love story set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, 2025.

Chaavva:  
Vicky Kaushal, and Rashmika Mandanna will bring their talent together for a period piece titled "Chaavva." Vicky Kaushal is set to portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We can only imagine the chemistry that will unfold between Vicky and Rashmika as they portray the love story between a husband and wife set against the backdrop of a tumultuous historical period. 

Yudhra:
Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his versatile performances in Gully Boy, Gehraiyaan and recently Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside the gorgeous diva Malavika Mohanan, teamed up for the recently announced action flick "Yudhra." Details about the film's plot haven’t been revealed, but with both actors known for their strong performances, this project is definitely one to watch.

Family Star:  
Calling all fans of both Bollywood and South Indian cinema! Vijay Deverakonda, a South Indian heartthrob known for his captivating performances, is joining forces with the lovely Mrunal Thakur in action-drama "Family Star." Vijay Deverakonda is trading in his usual glamorous roles to portray a working-class hero. This intriguing blend of action, family values, and a touch of humour suggests "Family Star" will be a rollercoaster ride to look forward to.

Devara:  
Jr NTR, known for his electrifying screen presence, takes on the role of the hero who emerges as a source of fear for evildoers. Joining him is the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor, creating a powerful pairing that promises to light up the screen. This Telugu film promises a captivating story set against the beauty of the coastline, exploring a historical period filled with exciting events and emotional moments.

Chandu Champion:  
Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are set to light up the screen in "Chandu Champion," a film based on a true story that chronicles the incredible journey of a real-life sportsman who embodies the spirit of never giving up. We can expect a heartwarming and inspiring story.

These are just a few of the exciting new pairings coming soon. With a mix of fresh faces and established stars, these collaborations promise to be captivating, entertaining, and full of surprises.

