9 years of 'The Lunchbox': Nimrat looks back, KJo calls her magical in the film

As the epistolary-romance film 'The Lunchbox' completes nine years of its release on Tuesday, actress Nimrat Kaur, who played the role of Ila in the film, looked back at the journey and the atmosphere around the release of the film back in 2013.

MUMBAI : As the epistolary-romance film 'The Lunchbox' completes nine years of its release on Tuesday, actress Nimrat Kaur, who played the role of Ila in the film, looked back at the journey and the atmosphere around the release of the film back in 2013.

She said in a statement: "'The Lunchbox' will forever be a film that is close to my heart. It was my first film in a leading role and there were hoardings all over. There was a well-known brand that did one of their signature takes on the film and that was extremely special for me."

Walking down the memory lane, she added: "I remember we had organised a special screening of the film in Delhi where it was just me, Irrfan, Ritesh Batra and our close family and friends and it is crazy to look back and see how things have changed."

'The Lunchbox', which starred late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat in the lead, has become one of the most loved films of the past decade.

Nimrat also shared a post on her social media with the caption: "The biggest gifts of life are the ones that age better than anything you could imagine. I thank all of you and the universe above for this precious day 9 years ago, when life as I knew it changed forever. Here's to the perennial love and continued magic #TheLunchbox spins and the immortality of the talent and heart that made it all happen. Thank you."

Karan Johar, who co-produced the film commented under Nimrat's post, "Such a special film and you were so magical in it."

SOURCE IANS 
 

