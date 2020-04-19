90s must watch movies for today’s GenZ

MUMBAI: The 90s were one of the best and most entertaining decades for all Bollywood fans. The decade not just produced some of the best movies but also made us fall in love with some of the biggest Bollywood superstars we know and love today. Be it Khiladi Kumar, rib-tickling and insanely funny Govinda, Sunny Deol’s action punches or the Khan trio’s heartwarming performances, the 90s decade had it all!

If you belong to the GenZ and your knowledge and access to 90s Bollywood has only been restricted to the songs that are being remixed these days, here’s a list of movies you can catch on Sony MAX2 and take a trip down the memory lane. From action to comedy to drama – you will get a dose of everything and in its original avatar!

Salaakhen (1998)

The Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon starrer Salaakhen. revolves around a son who is hungry for revenge after his father commits suicide thanks to the flawed judicial system and corrupt cops. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa who is known for his action drama, Salaakhen was shot in 6 months. The movie features high-octane action sequences. And guess what? You can also enjoy Sunny Deol’s epic dance moves in songs such as Punjabi Kudi Maare Jhatke and Jiyara Dhak Dhak Bole. The movie will be telecast on Sony MAX2 on 21st April at 7 pm.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Dushman featuring Sanjay Dutt and Kajol is a tale of a woman who is on a hunt to find her twin sister's rapist and murderer. One of the most loved movies of the year, Dushman packs a punch with some mind-blowing performances by some of Bollywood’s finest artists such as Ashutosh Rana and Tanvi Azmi besides the lead cast. Fans can catch all the action unfold on Sony MAX2 on April 23rd from 4 pm.

Dil Toh Pagal Hay (1997)

As the lyrics of the title song of the movie goes – Dheere Dheere Pyaar Sikhata Hay Yehi, Hasata Hay Yehi, Yehi Rulata Hay – the movie will make you fall in love with love. The movie known for its timeless music, dance movies and a gripping storyline featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor is one of the biggest hits of the 90s. If you are still wondering why tune-in to Sony MAX2 on 25th April at 4 pm.

Mrityudand - The Death Sentence (1997)

This edge-of-the-seat thriller featuring Madhuri Dixit and Shabana Azmi is one movie that you surely do not want to miss. Directed by Prakash Jha, who is also known for his other directorial ventures such as Gangaajal and Apaharan, the movie revolves around three brave women’s struggle and their fight against a death sentence awarded to them in a male-dominated society. The movie was loved by critics as well as Bollywood fans widely with the two leads Madhuri Dixit and Shabana Azmi winning Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards respectively at the Star Screen Awards 1998. The movie also won the Audience Award for Best Feature Film – Asian Cinema at the prestigious Bangkok Film Festival. Catch the Sony MAX2 Premiere of Mrityudand - The Death Sentence on Saturday, April 25, 7 pm.

Lamhe (1991)

Considered one of Yash Chopra’s finest movies, Lamhe starting Anil Kapoor and Sridevi offers a musical journey of love and romance. Sridevi and Anil Kapoor together have delivered many hits, but Lamhe is definitely considered as one of their best works till date. Also featuring Anupam Kher and Waheeda Rehman, the movie revolves around a boy who falls in love with an older woman but fails to express his love and sees an interesting twist when the daughter of the woman also falls for the same man. Witness this epic tale of love on Sony MAX2 on April 27, 2020 – 4 pm.