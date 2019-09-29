Aakash Ahuja: B'wood a difficult place without family background

"Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" has made news mostly as the debut feature of Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol. Although the film has not opened well, people have noticed newcomer Aakash Ahuja's performance as the film's antagonist. Despite garnering praise for his role, Aakash says he would rather have the film do well at the box-office.

"It does affect me undoubtedly because I wanted the film to do well. I still want the film to do well. You know it's a little sad for someone like me because it took me five years to bag my first film. It is a little disappointing and disheartening. but it's okay. Every one may not like a film. I still hope people will watch it and like it. People have been saying good things about my performance. That's a relief but I want the film to do well," Aakash told IANS.

Delhi boy Aakash pursued MBA in Finance and is a karate black belt holder. He started writing and acting in plays from the age of 14. After completing his studies in Delhi, he shifted to Mumbai in 2014, with a dream of making a career as an actor.

There is an interesting story behind his becoming an actor. "I have been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan ever since I could stand up but I never dreamt of being an actor, because I used to be very shy. I still am very shy. So, to get rid of that shyness, to break the ice and to be able to talk to people, I started acting on stage. That is how it began and then things started falling in place," he said.

However, it was not so easy for someone coming from a non-Bollywood family, to penetrate into the film industry. Talking about the same, Aakash said: "It certainly is difficult. It is difficult to come from a non-Bollywood background and get a film, but there are people like Sunny (Deol) sir, who are kind enough to pick you on the basis of your merit and not your background. My audition is what helped me crack this film."

Before his Bollywood debut with the Sunny Deol directorial, Aakash has worked in Channel V's "O Gujariya", Zee TV's "Qubool Hai", the web show "Shaadi Boys" on Voot and a few other shows. The 28-year-old is hopeful that he will be offered other Bollywood projects on the basis of his performance in his debut flick "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", where he plays a baddie. "I certainly hope my performance gets me another job because I have given my 100 per cent and it has taken two years of my life," he said.

"Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" directed by Sunny Deol stars Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba. The film is currently running in theatres.

Source: IANS