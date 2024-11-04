Aamir Khan is celebrating EID with his Ammi and family!

Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, a superstar known for entertaining audiences with his engaging, impactful, and captivating films, enjoys immense love both on and off the screen. This is why he has a huge fan base globally. As the nation celebrates the festival of Eid today, millions of Aamir Khan fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the superstar will celebrate the festival. Interestingly, he is celebrating Eid with his family and friends at his home.

 

Aamir Khan is at his home this Eid. He is celebrating the festival with his family and friends there. The superstar is celebrating the festival with his Ammi, children Junaid and Azad. Marking the special occasion, Aamir Khan came outside his residence with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad, all three donning white kurtas. The superstar also greeted fans and wished them a happy Eid. He was also seen distributing sweets to the fans gathered outside his home.

 

As fans always look forward to Aamir Khan's Eid celebration, this year he will be at home with his family. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also working on his next release, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Aamir Khan Eid Junaid Khan Azad
