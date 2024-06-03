Aamir Khan to promote farmers of India in a big way in the digital world

MUMBAI: In a strategic move towards promoting watershed management and groundwater replenishment, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, founders of Aamir and Kiran’s NGO (established in 2016), recently hosted the Satyamev Jayate Farmers' promotional activity Ceremony in Pune. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO of Aamir and Kiran’s NGO, graced the event.

Celebrating seven impactful years of Aamir and Kiran’s NGO, Aamir Khan shared future plans during the Farmers' promotional activity Ceremony. Emphasizing a digital transformation, Aamir Khan said, "With all the efforts we have reached this stage. The last step that we have thought to take this year, is we will be implementing the use of technology. The competition which will be held this year is going to be digitally, and this will be training for us all. If this succeeds, then we will be implementing group farming this year. We aim to associate every region with us and every region to do group farming in the coming two years. We are glad that over the years we have members of more than 20,000 people who actively do group farming and we promise to add more to it and continue"

The Satyamev Jayate Farmers' promotional activity ceremony, held at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, featured captivating performances and an inauguration lamp lighting ceremony with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Satyajit Bhatkal, and Dr. Avinash Pol. Dr. Pol stressed the importance of partnerships, setting the tone for the event.

Aamir and Kiran’s NGO, a non-profit organization, continues its commendable work in drought prevention and watershed management across Maharashtra, with a vision to expand its impact through digital initiatives.