Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani in Kashmir, to launch policy for shooting-friendly J&K

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain will join Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Thursday to launch a new film policy to make the union territory a favourite shooting-friendly destination.

Earlier, a delegation of leading filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Ssanjay Tripaathy, led by Jain met Sinha and Principle Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes few days after Aamir was shooting in Ladakh for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

SOURCE : IANS

