Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani parted ways?

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, things are not smooth between Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

Ira and Mishaal have been in a relationship for more than two years. But it seems like everything is not well between them now. A source close to the couple revealed to SpotboyE.com that their relationship has hit a rough patch. The duo has stopped meeting each other. The portal’s source stated that ever since Ira decided to focus on her professional life, they have been facing problems. Hence, they have decided to take a break from each other.

Well, what’s kept Ira busy so far? Her bold photoshoot that grabbed eyeballs and her directorial debut with a theatre play called Euripedes Medea. Surely, Aamir Khan's daughter has left no stone unturned to create an impression in the industry. Ira is assisting filmmaker Reema Kagti. Ira has joined Reema Kagti for her next. The film starring Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah and Sonakshi Sinha will release on a digital platform. While Ira is busy in building her career, her ex-boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani too has been focusing on his music career.

Credits: SpotboyE.com