Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti completes 14 Years; co-star Sharman Joshi gets nostalgic

MUMBAI: It’s been 14 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s patriotic film 'Rang De Basanti‘ released, and it is still remembered by everyone — especially for its excellent storyline, songs, dialogues, and artistes’ performances.

The film starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth.

Actor Sharman Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to social media on Sunday and reminisced about the film’s journey.

He posted one of the stills from the movie in which he can be seen standing next to co-stars Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, and Atul Kulkarni.

One of the most famous dialogues Rang De Basanti is also written on the image, which Sharman has shared on his Instagram account.

‘Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai' (No country is perfect, we have to make it perfect), the image read.

The 2006 released film narrated the story of a group of youngsters and how they are drawn towards leading a freedom movement after Independence. It also talks about how society invokes the group to fight the system with the aim to bring about a change.



