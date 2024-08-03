Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par based on Down Syndrome? Read to know more

Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. He is now working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par which according to a report in a news portal, is based on Down Syndrome.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. He is now working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par which according to a report in a news portal, is based on Down Syndrome. Aamir Khan wanted to shed light on the topic and after giving it a lot of thought and research he has decided to talk about this and wants the world to treat people suffering from Down Syndrome with love and respect.

Genelia D’Souza will also be starring in the film and Aamir had earlier said in an interview that the film will revolve around 9 boys who help him navigate through life.

Aamir had also previously stated that while Taare Zameen Par made everyone cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make everyone laugh although both films deal with a sensitive subject. He also said that the treatment of both films will be very different. It is not yet clear if Aamir will be directing or producing Sitaare Zameen Par or be doing both.

