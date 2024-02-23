Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young Babita Phogat in the film 'Dangal.' Suhani's untimely demise at the age of 19 due to dermatomyositis left the film fraternity and fans in shock.

During his visit to Suhani's family in Faridabad, Aamir Khan expressed his condolences and inquired about the details of Suhani's illness. The family found comfort in his gesture of sympathy during this difficult time.

Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, shared that her lungs were affected by infection and fluid accumulation, leading to her tragic passing. Aamir Khan's presence brought a sense of solace to the grieving family.

Suhani's contribution to 'Dangal' was significant, and her portrayal of young Babita Phogat was widely appreciated. Her sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and worked with her.

Aamir Khan's visit serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and support within the film industry during times of loss and grief.

