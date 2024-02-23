Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family

Aamir Khan's visit to console the family of his late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, who passed away at 19, offers solace amidst grief.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 21:17
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young Babita Phogat in the film 'Dangal.' Suhani's untimely demise at the age of 19 due to dermatomyositis left the film fraternity and fans in shock.

During his visit to Suhani's family in Faridabad, Aamir Khan expressed his condolences and inquired about the details of Suhani's illness. The family found comfort in his gesture of sympathy during this difficult time.

Also Read:Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness

Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, shared that her lungs were affected by infection and fluid accumulation, leading to her tragic passing. Aamir Khan's presence brought a sense of solace to the grieving family.

Suhani's contribution to 'Dangal' was significant, and her portrayal of young Babita Phogat was widely appreciated. Her sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her and worked with her.

Aamir Khan's visit serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and support within the film industry during times of loss and grief.

Also Read: RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Aamir Khan Suhani Bhatnagar Dangal condolence dermatomyositis Faridabad support sympathy Babita Phogat tribute TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 21:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Gurukul : Wow! Shilpa Shinde, Kunwar Amar and Vaibhav Ghuge kick start the shoot
MUMBAI: Dance Gurukul is a new dance reality show that will stream on AmazonPrime Video.This is one of the unique dance...
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date on June 13th Revealed By Prime Video
MUMBAI: CULVER CITY, California—February 22, 2024—Today, Prime Video announced that the Emmy-winning global hit drama...
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
MUMBAI: Actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts of them ovr the time with his...
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young...
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next venture in the YRF Spy Universe has piqued the interest of Bollywood fans, with rumours...
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Malik is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with her sizzling dance moves...
Recent Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Alia
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
Sakshi
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
Rekha
T-Series denies Remake Rumors on this Shashi Kapoor and Rekha starrer
Don 3
"Now's my time to get some action in!" Kiara Advani Talks About her role in Don 3
Dange
Dange unveils second song from the film: A Heartwarming Love Ballad 'Yeh Pal Hain Apne'