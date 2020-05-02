Aamir, Kiran, dress up for niece Zayn's debut film, Ira posts pic

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan were all dressed up for a virtual premiere of the digital film, "Mrs Serial Killer", which marks the debut of the actor's niece Zayn Marie.

Zayn is the daughter of Aamir's cousin Mansoor Khan, who directed "Qayamat Se Qayamt Tak", "Josh" and "Akele Hum Akele Tum", before quitting Bollywood.

Ira took to Instagram where she shared a string of photographs of the virtual premiere.

"And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible!" Ira wrote in the caption.

The photograph featured Aamir looking dapper in a suit, while his daughter chose a yellow cotton saree paired with a red blouse.

"Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry," she captioned.

"Mrs Serial Killer" released on May 1. The digital film stars Jacqueline Fernandez. It is produced by Farah Khan and directed by her husband Shirish Kunder.

The thriller is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly the same way to prove her husband is innocent.