News

Aaradhya Bachchan thanks Corona Warriors with a drawing

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 05:31 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has paid an artistic tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared her daughter's colourful the features doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers and the police.

"My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love," Aishwarya wrote.

Netizens were in an equally-old gushing mood while praising the eight-year old.

"Thank you Aaradhya...what a sweet gesture," wrote a user.

Another user commented: "Little hands create wonders, thank you Aaradhya."

Aaradhya has included her father and mother in her COVID-19 painting too, imparting message "Stay Home, Stay Safe".

Tags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan daughter Aaradhya coronavirus outbreak painting TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here