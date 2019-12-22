Aarti Khetarpal: Important to be best version of yourself

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actress Aarti Khetarpal feels it is important for an actor to be the best version of himself or herself.

In an interview to IANS, Aarti shared her views on the audition process prevailing in the industry, emphasising on having good contacts and sharing cordial relationship with others.

"Even after giving good auditions and being praised by casting directors, you are not sure whether you will bag a role. Sometimes your role is offered to someone who has better relations with the makers. Then you feel bad because you have invested so much effort and time into it.

"It is an emotionally volatile industry, so I have realised that it is all about public dealing and having good contacts. It bothers me, but I won't really hold it against it. It has become important for artistes to strive to be the best version of themselves everywhere," she said.

On the work front, Aarti is all set to showcase her acting skills in the upcoming web show "Ragini MMS Returns Season 2". She will be seen essaying a bold and glamorous role in the fourth instalment of the erotic-horror franchise.

Sharing her experience working on the project, she said: "I feel fortunate to be part of such huge franchise. Working with Ekta Kapoor ma'am was a great experience. I worked for almost eight months on this show, and had attended several workshops to get into a proper zone for my character. I hope the audience like the new version, too."

"Ragini MMS Returns Season 2" will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.