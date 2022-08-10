Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 19:41
MUMBAI : After recently creating an uproar with the teaser reveal of Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has announced the commencement of the last schedule for the masala action entertainer through a social media post. 

Sharing a suave and dapper picture of his look as Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma said, “Ruslaan ka Aakhri schedule hua shuru”. 

Releasing later this year, Ruslaan is one of the most buzzing films of the year owing to the high-octane action sequences and picturesque shoot locations in addition to the irresistible charm, innate swag and style of Aayush Sharma.

Earlier on Eid, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser presenting an insight into the stylised world of Ruslaan filled with action and drama. Presenting the crackling chemistry between Aayush Sharma and debutante Sushrii Mishraa, the teaser has piqued the internet of the audience appealing the classes as well as the masses. 

Rising up the ladder of stardom one step at a time, Aayush Sharma turned into a nationwide sensation with his debut film LoveYatri, owing to the phenomenal success of his chartbusters. The actor further proved his mettle with his intense and layered performance as Rahuliya in Antim:The Final Truth, especially suprising everyone with his physical transformation to play the menacing, dreaded gangster. 

Continuing to maintain his place amongst the fittest stars of the industry today, Aayush Sharma has undergone immense physical transformation for Ruslaan flaunting his chiseled and toned body often through his social media posts. 

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

