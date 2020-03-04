Aayush Sharma to play a dreaded Jat gangster in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern

MUMBAI: After making an impressive debut in 2018 romantic comedy ‘Loveyatri’ opposite Warina Hussain, actor Aayush Sharma is all set to impress the viewers with his much-awaited next.

The actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film, ‘Mulshi Pattern’, which will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala

The film will be set up in Punjab, and for the first time ever, fans will see Sharma playing the role of a dreaded Jat gangster.

Touted to be one of the promising actors, language seems no bar for the actor as he looks ready to take up films based on good scripts. It has also been reported that Salman Khan might play the role of a cop in this film; however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

In order to get into the skin of his character for the film, the actor has undergone a massive physical transformation and gained about 12 kgs of lean muscle.

It was recently when he shared the new look on his social media handle and fans couldn’t stop gushing over his deadly new badass avatar. Have a look.

Leaving no stones unturned, Aayush is all set to make an impact in this dark role for the ‘Mulshi Pattern’ remake.

For the unversed, Mulshi Pattern has been a critically acclaimed film and is inspired by the unsustainable development in the Mulshi area which took place in the 1990s and the early 2000s.

It deals with the nouveau rich culture which came up in the area and how the younger generations took to the path of crime.

At the same time, Aayush is also coming up soon with a music video where he will be seen opposite Saiee Manjrekar. The song has been created by Vishal Mishra, who has been belting out hits one after the other in the recent past. The first look of the video was shared yesterday.