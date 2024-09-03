Aayush Sharma’s Intense New ‘Ruslaan' Poster drops: Danger Lurks Closer Than You Think! 

Aayush Sharma

MUMBAI: The new poster of the film that’s dropped promises a gripping tale of suspense and adrenaline-fueled thrills. Aayush Sharma's intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife, putting forth the message that danger and high stakes await us in the film. Aayush’s piercing stare communicates a sense of urgency and draws viewers into the heart of the drama. It sets the stage for a  perilous journey, razor-sharp action and life-threatening situations that our hero must navigate to emerge victorious.

The poster's bold composition and striking imagery ensure that it stands out commanding attention and igniting curiosity. Much like the pre-teaser that stood out for its lyrical hum and its impeccable blend of action and emotion.

Talking about it, Sharma says, "The poster boldly confronts viewers, promising an experience that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Get ready for a thrilling ride because 'Ruslaan' is set to redefine the meaning of adrenaline-fueled entertainment."

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts.  While the film’s teaser will be unveiled on 12th March, ‘Ruslaan’ will release in theatres on on  26th April

