From ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor’s hardwork makes her shine

MUMBAI: The year 2019 was a great year for Shraddha Kapoor with back to back successes of her projects namely, Saaho and Chhichhore. Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the industry for her versatility. From her 2015 film ABCD 2 where we loved the actresses’ Sun Sathiya and we must say, her efforts and hardwork has definitely paid off really well through these years and the proof is her most recent release.

Shraddha’s dance truly won our hearts when Sun Sathiya first came out and we were in awe of her performance where the actress is not a trained dancer. To see her ace all the dance numbers with utmost ease at hip-hop, locking and popping to name a few and deliver a stellar performance on screen is proof of how dedicated Shraddha is.

Recently, the making of her character Inayat’s journey was released and we truly can see how braving those cuts and bruises, she has learnt it all with a smile on her face. The sign of a true star when it comes to performance. It is her song Illegal weapon 2.0 where we saw the actress don a never seen before avatar which gave us the mix of both, action as well as dance moves.

On the work front, Shraddha's "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza released this month and the actress will next be seen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.