Abhilash Thapliyal chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon film fest

RJ-turned-actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who is known for his work in 'Aspirants', is "thrilled and honoured" as both his films 'Privacy' and 'Kennedy' are set to be screened at South Korea's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which is set to be held from June 29 to July 9.
'Kennedy', which has been directed by maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and also stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, was earlier screened at the Midnight screening section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Both 'Privacy' and 'Kennedy' have garnered positive response from the industry for their unique narratives, exceptional performances, and gripping storytelling.

Expressing his excitement, Abhilash Thapliyal said, "I am thrilled and honoured to have both 'Privacy' and 'Kennedy' chosen for their world premiere at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. It's a dream come true for any actor to be part of such prestigious cinematic events. It has been my endeavour from the very start to be a part of as many good stories as I can, in whatever capacity, and I feel happy to collaborate with such amazing filmmakers. It is an honour to be a part of the cinema that is representing India at an international forum, and I can't wait for the audience to experience the magic we have created".

'Privacy', directed by Sudeep Kanwal, is a social thriller set in and around the slums of Mumbai. It takes the neo-noir approach to explore themes of mental health, voyeurism and access to information. The film is produced by Shlok Sharma.

'Kennedy' also falls into the neo-noir thriller genre written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film recently received a seven-minute standing ovation when it was screened in the midnight screening section at the Cannes film festival, 2023.

