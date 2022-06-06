Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar after sporting a bulky body in Nikamma

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 15:32
movie_image: 
Abhimanyu Dassani

MUMBAI : Currently making the right noise for his upcoming film Nikamma, one of the fittest actors in the industry today, Abhimanyu Dassani has been impressing everyone with his chiseled body. 

With washboard abs and toned muscles, Abhimanyu Dassani who sports a very bulky and toned body in Nikamma, lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar. 

While Nikamma was shot earlier, Meenakshi Sundareshwar released before, offering his lean guy-next-door look, and now as his upcoming film releases next week, see his bulked body in Nikamma. 

Talking about his preparation for Nikamma, Abhimanyu Dassani said, "I had to put on a lot of weight, but at the same time, I had to sport a chiselled look. In 2019, I trained in Krav Maga in Turkey and learnt hand-to-hand combat for the film. I had to look the part of a 'nikamma. My hair had to be [messy), almost an out-of-bed look."

The weight gain was aided by a strict diet plan. The actor banked on a five-meal plan, comprising wholesome home-made food. "For lunch and dinner, I had two bowls of protein, mostly chicken, with a bowl of green vegetables and some plain (white) rice. I complemented this with a stipulated water intake, and hitting the gym."

While gaining weight required a strenuous process, Abhimanyu had a bigger challenge after a chunk of the movie was shot. The actor was expected to shed the extra kilos soon, as he was to begin filming Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), which required him to adopt a lean guy-next-door look. He remembers, "I had to lose all the weight for Meenakshi Sundareshwar. [After the film was shot], I had to regain the [extra] weight for Nikamma because we had a few days' shoot and a song sequence left."

Exhibiting utmost dedication and commitment, Abhimanyu Dassani effortlessly slid into his characters offering different avatars for his projects.

Known for his unconventional and impressive choices in films, Abhimanyu has made a mark with his unique performances from his debut film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' to Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Now unfolding yet again unseen facet of his versatility, Abhimanyu steps in the masala entertainer zone portraying the ideal massy hero image. 

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated for release on 17th June, 2022.

Abhimanyu Dassani Nikamma Shilpa Shetty Shirley Sethia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 15:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Toolsidas Junior traces director Mridul's real life story
MUMBAI : Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's latest release Toolsidas Junior based against the backdrop of Snooker,...
Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar after sporting a bulky body in Nikamma
MUMBAI : Currently making the right noise for his upcoming film Nikamma, one of the fittest actors in the industry...
Pashmina Roshan makes her debut with the sequel of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk
MUMBAI: The latest entrant in the B-town, young and talented Pashmina Roshan marks her beginning in the entertainment...
Amazing! Check out Katrina Kaif’s DIET and FITNESS ROUTINE
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. Known for her charming screen...
EXCLUSIVE! Azinkya Mishra and Angad Maholya roped in for Genelia D'Souza starrer Trial Period
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films. A lot of new movies are being...
Exclusive! Playing mythological characters does not get monotonous for me: Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati of Baal Shiv
MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows of &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on the 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya...
Recent Stories
raj
Toolsidas Junior traces director Mridul's real life story
Latest Video