Abhimanyu Dassani on receiving the trophy from his mother Bhagyashree

MUMBAI: The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 held in Awesome Assam last week acknowledged the talent of young guns with the Best Debut Award. From among the nominees, it was Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani who won the black lady.

Interestingly, he received the trophy from his mother, who was the presenter. About his win, the actor tells an entertainment portal, 'It is every Bollywood actor’s dream to hold the black lady and speak your mind on the stage while receiving it. I can't be more grateful to Filmfare. I would like to thank whole cast and crew of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Firstly, you are nervous sitting in the audience hoping to get an award and prepping up your speech in mind. The shocker was, it is my first Filmfare, and they called my mom on stage to present the award. My mom will remember it more so because she gave it to me. My (co-contender) Siddharth Chaturvedi is a fantastic actor. He deserves it as much as I do and so does Vishal Jethwa (co-nominee for Mardaani 2). Hopefully, in the future I would like to work with them.'

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 will air on Colors Cineplex on Feb 22 at 7.30 pm.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INIDA