Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi HUG each other at THIS event

MUMBAI: The country is celebrating World Badminton Championship gold medallist PV Sindhu’s achievement! The celebratory mood also witnessed a graceful activity displayed by Bollywood actors, Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan.

Well, often Bollywood stars who might have had some sour history with each other cross paths at public events. At times, they might not acknowledge each other but in Vivek and Abhishek’s case, that doesn’t seem to be the case. According to the media reports, at a recent event where PV Sindhu was being felicitated, Amitabh Bachchan was present with Abhishek. At the same ceremony, Suresh Oberoi along with Vivek and his wife, Priyanka Oberoi was also present.

At the red carpet, when Abhishek and Vivek crossed each other’s path, they showcased a sense of maturity as they smiled at each other and then hugged it out. Later, Abhishek also hugged Vivek’s father Suresh Oberoi. It surely seemed that Abhishek and Vivek let bygones be bygones and decided to hug it out.

For the uninitiated, a few months back, Vivek was slammed by many social media users for sharing a meme related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan. Even though later he deleted the post, but the damage was already done. The actor had even apologised for the same on Twitter.

Previously, Vivek and Aishwarya were dating. However, things between the two did not work and they parted ways. Now, Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek, while Vivek is married to Priyanka Oberoi.