Abhishek Bachchan makes fun of himself with Marjaavaan meme!

MUMBAI: After the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Marjaavan, lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria became the talk of the town recently.



Post the release, as usual, Tweeple started creating memes and one of the memes compared a man in the trailer to a bulky Abhishek Bachchan. The meme caught Bachchan's eye and took it in a jest. While re-tweeting the meme he joked about how went full beast mode in the gym for the role. He also clarified that he is not featuring in the movie and wished luck to the stars. He tweeted, "Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one. Jokes apart. That’s not me! But wish the entire team of #Marjaavaan all the best. Looking great. @Riteishd @SidMalhotra @zmilap @nikkhiladvani"



Speaking of Marjaavaan, the same is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.



Talking of Abhishek Bachchan, he was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and he recently announced that he will be featuring in an upcoming movie called The Big Bull. He is playing the lead role in the film that is produced by Ajay Devgn. This will be Abhishek and Ajay’s first collaboration after Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan which was released in 2012.



For the unversed, Marjaavaan is directed by Kookie Gulati. Ileana D’Cruz is playing the female lead's role. What are your views on the same?



