News

Abhishek 'overjoyed' with Big B's Dada Saheb Phalke glory

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 01:34 PM
Abhishek Bachchan is "overjoyed" with the announcement that his father Amitabh Bachchan is being honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, the highest honour in the field of cinema in India.
 
He took to Twitter to express his joy. "Overjoyed and so, so proud! #ProudSon".
 
"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.
 
Abhishek's tweet came in reply to the minister's tweet.
 
On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for his upcoming film "The Big Bull" which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Abhishek Bachchan, Dada Saheb Phalke award, Amitabh Bachchan, Kookie Gulati,

