Abram Khan shares a special relationship with both Suhana and Aryan, but there is a twist

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids. Other popular start kids on the block are Shanaya Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan.

SRK's children have always been in the limelight even though none of them has joined showbiz yet. Aryan and Suhana were born during a time when the social media culture did not exist, but Abram was born when the entire world was glued to social media.

Shah Rukh Khan has always said that all his three kids are special to him.

We now came across two photos of Abram, one with Suhana and the other with Aryan, which depict the unique relationship he shares with each of his siblings.

Have a look.

Well, it seems like Suhana shares a motherly sort of relationship, whereas Aryan has more of a brotherly bond with the munchkin.

In one photo, we see Abram lying on Suhana's chest, and in the other, Aryan is holding Abram upside down.

Both Aryan and Suhana are active on social media and frequently make headlines.

Suhana is busy training herself to become an actress, whereas Aryan wants to be a director.

But our little Abram has all the time to think about what he wants to be when he grows up. Time and again, the little cutie is seen coming out with his superstar daddy and waving out to fans.

