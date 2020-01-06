Acid attack survivors to attend the star-studded premiere of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak in the city on January 8!

MUMBAI: Director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak is currently creating all the right noise for all the right reasons. Ever since the trailer came out to the units that have been unveiled by the makers, the much-awaited film is soon inching towards its release. A star-studded premiere will be held on the 8th of January in Mumbai which will see the presence of acid attack survivors who have also played their parts in the film.

Along with Laxmi Agarwal herself, Acid attack survivors namely, Jeetu Sharma, Ritu Saini, Bala Prajapati and Kunti Soni will attend the high on Bollywood presence evening. All four have also, acted in the film and are a part of the cast. It would truly be a special moment for each of the girls who would see themselves on the big screen!

With successes like Talvar and Raazi, Meghna Gulzar is helming the project under her aegis and with Chhapaak, is already receiving all the appreciation from all across.

Chhapaak is very special to Deepika, who is also playing the character of Malti based on Laxmi Agarwal’s life story.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans astonished with the thrilling and spine chilling narrative. The audience has been in awe of Meghna’s storytelling even with the heart wrenching ‘Chhapaak’ title track which was recently released and made a huge impact.

All the campaigns and outings from the film have won over the audiences’ hearts. Ab Ladna hai and then, Muh Dikhai 2.0 carrying the baton, these outings are becoming the significant word. Giving out the thoughtful and important message, Chhapaak’s premiere will see the presence of who’s who of Bollywood as well. The team of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal can’t wait to host the special day and open the film to the audiences for them to experience it.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.