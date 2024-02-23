Action, Romance and more — Aayush Sharma drops 'Ruslaan' preview in the film’s pre-teaser!

Aayush

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma, has sparked a whirlwind of excitement with the release of an enticing preview for his upcoming movie, ‘Ruslaan.’ Helmed by director Karan L Butani, this cinematic extravaganza is all set to redefine action and romance.

Sharma shines through as his ability to romance the camera is evidently visible in the teaser. With its  meticulously crafted action sequences, the infectious music and breathtaking landscapes, Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial film. As Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative, viewers can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotion. 

The theme music, with its ear worm quality, promises to linger in the audience's minds long after the teaser ends.  Moreover, the emotional depth of the story showcased in the teaser suggests that the film will resonate deeply with viewers, offering a compelling and relatable experience.

Aayush says, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible." 

Director Karan L Butani adds, "It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience.”

Producer Radhamohan adds, "Ruslaan isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers."

Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on 26th April 2024.
 

