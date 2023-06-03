Actor Amit Sarin is excited about wrapping up the shoot of his second Hollywood film - Natty Knocks

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sarin, who has been receiving some great feedback after his Hollywood debut Between Mountains directed by his wife Vineesha Sarin, is all excited for his second project in the West titled Natty Knocks - a horror film. Throwing further light on his role in the film Amit says,”

I am playing a character called Ajay who is a hardworking handyman and day laborer working off the grid in the margins of a small California town. He is loyal to his live-in girlfriend and tries his best to help raise her trouble-making son. When their world is threatened by the arrival of a serial killer, Ajay rises to the threat and helps save them all.” Speaking more about the entire experience he adds,”It was such a wonderful experience that’s still sinking in. To be directed by such a veteran and brilliant director Dwight H. Little who has also directed Halloween- 4, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, was a humbling experience. It was an excellent combination of legendary actors such as Robert England, Bill Mosley, Daniel Harris along with a young talented cast. Also, I would like to mention that it was not easy to carve out a niche space here in the West. After working successfully in India for many years and being a popular face here, I had to start from scratch in the West. But I am happy that I have rediscovered myself and in the journey of making my own space. I have a long way to go and will give it my best.” Amit who has been a popular face on television back in India is currently settled in USA with his family and is aiming high and doing good ambitious projects in the West.