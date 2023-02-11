Actor Eijaz Khan shares his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "The man taught us how to dream big"

Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI :Eijaz Khan recently played an important role in Atlaee's blockbuster, "Jawan." Long ago, Eijaz danced as a background dancer with SRK during live shows. Years later, when he had the opportunity to share the screen with SRK in a film, it was a great moment for him. Wishing SRK on his birthday, Eijaz said, "I wish him more power and love. He is a dedicated artist, and looking at him on set was a great learning process. His journey from where he came to where he is now is simply inspirational. The man taught us how to dream big. I have said this earlier, and I will repeat it again and again—Shah Rukh Sir is an emotion. The whole nation celebrates his day. His down-to-earth personality and the way he respects every person on the set is something I praise him for. His journey was tough, but the way he chose to stand out and do something different in life takes a lot of courage. He had no godfather in the film industry, but look at how he changed his destiny with continuous hard work and determination."

He also added, "I was on cloud nine when I got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan.' The film has broken all records. It felt so surreal and like a dream come true. I didn't audition or test for it; it just fell into my lap. I am a big fan of King Khan, and it seems like this movie was written in my destiny."

Reflecting on how his journey began with his favorite star, Eijaz mentioned, "While facing the camera with SRK on the first day, getting star-struck was very expected for me. But I must admit he is such a genuine and kind-hearted person who treats everyone equally and has immense respect for every person on the set."

Lastly, Eijaz expressed his anticipation, saying, "I am looking forward to watching him in 'Dunki.' Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani—this duo will create magic on screen."
  
 

