Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Eijaz

MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine as his recent release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan has broken all the records. Eijaz who has played an important role in the blockbuster shares his experience working in the film. He says,”It was very surreal and a dream come true. It was really an unbelievable chapter of my acting career. All I want to say is thank you to everyone who made me a part of this big project.” 

Sharing on how he got the role in the film he says,”I think more than anything it was a blessing which came out of the blue. I didn't audition for it or test for it. It just fell into my lap. I got a call from one of my producer friends and he asked, would I want to do something like this. I said of course. He then asked me to give my costume measurements and sent the picture to director Atlee Kumar, he approved it and the very next day we started shooting. It seems like this movie was written in my destiny.” 

Eijaz who used to dance with Shah Rukh Khan in his live shows has great respect for the superstar. He says,”While facing the camera with SRK on the first day, getting star struck was very obvious. But all of your experience kicks in and you get into auto mode, you have to focus on your scene. In a particular scene with Shah Rukh Khan, I had to focus on the moving camera, a lot of other factors. I had to rush in and hit him with my shoulder. So I didn't really have time to think much but in between the takes I did tell him that I have worked with you in the past. He said very good. Which kind of broke the ice between us. He made me work better and genuinely took care of me very well.” 

Eijaz also shared an incident with the King Khan during the screening. He adds,”More than the set, it was the screening of Jawan which has a special place in my heart. When Shah Rukh sir walked across the party he remembered that he had promised me a picture. I asked him after the screening, that "Sir I have known you for several years but never asked something from you. But today I want to take a picture with you." He was so sweet, he came to me, hugged me and asked someone to take our pictures. He said that Jawan will be successful because of our prayers and love. I hugged him back and told him how much we love him and he should take care of himself." I thanked him for making me a part of this."

After the stupendous success of Jawan which is still ruling the box office how  is this going to create a difference in Eijaz’s career? He says,”Of course, I am a part of history, and one of the biggest films in the film industry. I really hope Jawan’s success makes a difference to my career as well. I would also like to mention something about the director Atlee Kumar. He is a magician, he is a visionary. When I was working with him I couldn't even imagine his vision. I can't wait to see how he will create more magic. I wish I could get a chance to work with him and show him what I am capable of.”

Eijaz who has been the part of City Of Dreams 2 as well has a fruitful year so how does he celebrates success? 
“I wish I could celebrate my success but I haven't got a chance, I am pretty busy dealing with some personal issues. But I hope this year I will celebrate everything I want to celebrate.”

Eijaz Khan JAWAN Atlee Shah Rukh Khan Dreams 2 Lucky Kabootar Upstarts Shorgul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole pens down a letter amid the rumours of his romance with Taylor Swift
MUMBAI: While reading an open letter to her fans, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole referred to “backlash and...
Lakhan Leela Bhargava actor Bhuvnesh Mam: OTT has proved to be a game-changer
MUMBAI :Bhuvesh Mam started his career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (KGGK). The actor then went on to work in Dahej Dahleez...
Monika Khanna: I always wait for the right time and character when it comes to picking up my next project
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who was last seen in the show Durga Aur Charu, says that when it comes to projects, she...
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine as his recent release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan has broken all the...
Actor Andy Kumar Reflects on the Dark Side of Empathy in Social Media Age
MUMBAI: A recent incident made actor Andy Kumar question the need for the audience to be so vocal on social media. He...
Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video
MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest...
Recent Stories
Eijaz
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vivek
Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video
Aishwarya
Woah! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya strikes a balance between school and frequent travelling
Salman
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
Ashwin
Candid! Fashion actor Ashwin Mushran opens up about stereotypes and gay roles post Priyanka Chopra starrer; Says ‘I said no to so much after that….’
Nargis
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
Richa
Woah! Richa Chadha once asked for a female co-writer to work on a film on motherhood, here's what happened