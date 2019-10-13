As an actor, I want to live many lives: Anupriya Goenka

MUMBAI: Actress Anupriya Goenka, who recently returned to the big screen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer "War", says she is more interested in roles that give her a chance to prove her versatility than just lead roles.

"I think instead of waiting for a lead role to come my way, I would rather grab the opportunity in which I have a pivotal role in the film. As an actor, I want to be versatile and I want to live many lives on-screen as a performer. All the roles I played in my films, I had a certain responsibility. Getting the responsibility for a scene is important to me," Anupriya told IANS.

"In an actor's life, perseverance matters. You know (of) that wait between two films (but) you never know when it will get over, when the next film offer (will) come on my way, so it is much better to explore the opportunity in every medium. Having said that, one should also be aware of how to say 'no' if I do not believe in the story or believe in the character," added the actress who is eagerly waiting to try genres like comedy and action.

Starting her career in 2013 with "Worth The Kiss", a Hindi short film, Anupriya has appeared in films like "Dishoom", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Padmaavat", "War". She has also worked in web-series like "Sacred Games", "The Final Call", "Abhay", and "Criminal Justice".

While many of her contemporaries admit that having steady followers on social media is quite helpful for an actor when it comes to image-building and bagging roles in films and shows, Anupriya says she is yet to get a hold on the craft.

"I am not a person who loves to take pictures at parties and vacations, and put them up on social media. I would rather enjoy the beauty of nature when I am travelling. But I also know that social media is an important tool for every actor/celebrity to stay visible. Honestly, posting pictures on social media is like going to the gym for me. You know it is important, even though you dislike it," she laughs.

So, what is in the pipeline? "I am working with Prakash Jha on his upcoming project. It is a political thriller. I am also playing a part in "Criminal Justice" session two, and I finished work on the web series "Asura", she said.

