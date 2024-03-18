Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood starrer Bollywood's biggest actioner 'Fateh' teaser trends on YouTube!

MUMBAI: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood starrer 'Fateh' teaser, which was recently released, is already creating a storm all over the internet. The audience has showered loads of love on the teaser, which is a glimpse into how this film, starring Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal role, is going to take Indian actioner to another level. The audience’s overwhelming response has brought the teaser of this Hollywood-like actioner to the trending position on YouTube! The actioner, which features the hero of masses in a different avatar, carries all the elements to be called the Bollywood's biggest action film, and the fact that the teaser is trending on such a huge platform is a proof that the film has already created curiosity among fans.

Earlier, the national hero took to his social media handle and dropped the teaser while celebrating this achivement.

The film’s story revolves around cybercrime and loads of action, promising to take the audience on a rollercoaster of thrills and adventure. For Fateh, Sood has donned the director's hat for the first time, while he has also written, and acted in the upcoming extravaganza. Produced by Zee Studios and Sonali Sood’s Shakti Sagar Production, the film, which revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime, to hit the theatres soon.