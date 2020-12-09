Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh on a wedding with stylist Simran Kaur: It was Love at first sight

MUMBAI: Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh and stylist Simran Kaur got married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Ranjha said that it was love at first sight from his side and he instantly felt connected with Simran Kaur because of her nature.



Ranjha recalled how he met his lady love: "Simran's cousin is one of the top make-up artistes in London and once on a film set, I told her I want to get married, and if anyone in her family wants to settle down then they should please connect me with girl! Then we started talking via video calls. On Valentine's Day this year, I went to meet Simran in Ludhiana but she told me she would meet me only if I married her. She didn't like the concept of boyfriend and girlfriend. That's that's what I liked about her. I met her parents and we decided everything."



He added: "It was love first sight for me. She is a fashion stylist. I always wanted to marry a Punabi girl because I am a Punjabi. We Punjabis generally have hot-headed nature and I am glad that my wife also has a similar nature. It's about connection and as they say marriages are made in heaven, so we decided everything during the lockdown."



On Tuesday, Ranjha Vikram Singh had hosted a Bollywood-themed mask party. He claimed this was "the first time something like this" was happening in Chandigarh"



"I belong to the film industry, so we decided to host a Bollywood theme mask party. In this party, our guests came wearing masks of Bollywood's famous onscreen couples such as Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol," he said.



The couple hosted their sangeet ceremony on December 7 and then they had a bollywood DJ night. The sangeet was attended by close friend Urvashi Rautela, who flew all the way from Mumbai. Urvashi posted a video from the ceremony on her Instagram.



Ranjha has appeared in Punjabi film such as "25 Kille", "Motor Mitraan Di", "Fauji Calling" and Telugu films such as "Rebel", "1: Nenokkadine" and "Manasunu Maaya Seyake". He also appeared in the 2014 Bollywood release "Heropanti" starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.